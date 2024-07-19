Veterans Town Hall and Forum Coming to Pasco September 4th

September 4th a special women's veteran forum will be held in Pasco, followed by an 'all' vets town hall.

The event will take place at the American Legion Post 34 1029 W Sylvester St. in Pasco

According to officials, the women's vet forum will begin at 8:00 AM, followed by the town hall event at 10 AM. According to information from the WA State Department of Veterans Affairs:

"This double event is presented by the Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) and the Women Veterans Advisory Committee (WVAC).

Women Veterans are encouraged to participate in the Women Veterans Forum to network, talk about the needs of Washington State Women Veterans in your area, and discuss how we can provide equitable access and support through ongoing outreach and engagement. The WVAC, which has 14 members, works to ensure that women veterans in Washington have fair access to VA services and benefits provided by the federal and state."

Pre-registration is preferred but NOT required for the event. The town hall will also address veterans issues:

"During the Veterans Town Hall, community partners and service providers will discuss how they are helping local veterans and their families. All are welcome to attend and learn more about the programs and services available to veterans, families, and resource providers."

For more information on this event, click here. Again, it will be held starting at 8 AM with the women's forum, followed by the veterans town hall at 10 AM, at the American Legion Post 34 1029 W Sylvester St., Pasco.

