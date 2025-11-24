13K Verizon Job Cuts to Include Hundreds in WA State

The exact locations of the WA cuts are not known, but they're part of a huge cut by Verizon.

The 13,000 cuts are the biggest in company history

Last week, sources reported Verizon was looking to "reorient" its business direction and practices, and that included cutting 13,000 workers which is about 20 percent of its workforce.

The workers, who are not unionized, will be given training and other assistance to help find other work.

According to a WARN Alert from WA Employment Security, 165 of those layoffs are in WA state, but company officials have not specified if they are store workers and/or corporate jobs.

According to the AP:

"Verizon has faced rising competition in both the wireless phone and home internet space — particularly from AT&T, T-Mobile and other big market players. New leadership at the company has stressed the need to right the company’s direction."

CEO Dan Schulman said in a statement that Verizon must reorient the entire company to improve and "delight" as well as deliver for their customers.

Wall Street sources say the company reported earnings of $4.95 billion for the third quarter of 2025, and $33.82 billion in revenue. However, despite growth in prepaid wireless services, they lost 7,000 post-paid customers. Post paid customers are those who have traditional contracts or are longer-tenured consumers, as opposed to pre-paid who 'pay as they go.'

There's also been reports the company has been 'limited' in the amount of investing it can do in growth and that includes A.I.

The company has not released specifics about where these workers will come from, and it is not known how many are employed in WA State. There are over 6,800 Verizon authorized dealers in the US, but these include both authorized retailers and actual factory stores owned by Verizon.

These cuts will only affect direct factory stores and other Verizon corporate operations. There are approximately 6 Verizon stores between Richland and Kennewick, and several other authorized dealers in Pasco.