Speed Likely Factor in Motorcycle vs. Vehicle Serious Injury Crash in Kennewick

Kennewick Police continue to investigate the serious injury crash.

Vehicle, motorcycle, collided on West Clearwater

Saturday evening, January 3rd, around 7:38 PM, Kennewick Police responded to the 7400 block of West Clearwater about a collision.

Officers said a large SUV and a motorcycle were both headed westbound, when they collided. Officers did not say what led to the contact, but the rider, a 39-year-old male, suffered serious injuries.

He was triaged then transported out of the area for more treatment. KPD says initial reports claimed the SUV driver left the scene, but did return a short time later and was fully cooperative.

No word yet if any charges will be filed, but KPD says it appears the motorcyclist's speed was a factor in the crash.

Officers are seeking any area surveillance images, and if anyone in the area saw the crash you're urged to call (509)-628-0333.