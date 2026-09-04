When the tragic crash occurred near Mabton July 18th, initially the father of a vehicle where 3 chldren died was suspected of DUI. But then...

Yakima County Sheriff Files New Charges Against Other Driver

Around 9:52 PM that day, a two-vehicle crash occurred not far from Mabton, at the intersection of Green Valley and Snipes Pump Roads. A Subaru carrying five people colllided with a Volkswagen Jetta, three people in the Subaru were ejected and died.

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They were apparently family members of the father. After the man was taken to an area hospital for his injuries and the YCSO said a drug recognition expert conducted an exam of the man. He appeared to possibly be intoxicated. A blood draw was done, but the man was initially charged on suspicion of DUI.

But Then the Lab Results Came Back, And...

Friday, September 4th the YCSO released information that the man's blood test was negative, he was not intoxicated. Also during the ongoing investigation as Officers waiting for the WSP Crime Lab results, they pulled the drive data from the Jetta--it tracked speeds, direction and more.

Officers just learned the Volkswagen was traveling at 125 MPH just prior to the crash, and a nearby surveillance camera also showed the same vehicle moving at a very high reate of speed.

The Evidence Resulted in Charges Being Dropped, then Filed

With All the new evidence, charges were dropped against the father, now the Jetta driver, whose name has not been released, is facing four counts of vehicular homicide. Three small children were killed in the crash, but the man's pregnant wife lost her child due to crash injuries, hence four counts related to the deaths.

The investigation continues.