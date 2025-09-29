CBP Seizes Massive Shipment of Unregulated Vape Products

You might remember in 2019 when there was an 'outbreak' of lung-related issues among people who use vape products, linked to an element no longer allowed.

CBP seizes huge shipment of unregulated vape products

A few years ago, in 2019, hundreds of people across the US suffered lung issues, and some lung damage, because of a chemical used as a thickener and cutting agent in vape juice or liquid. It was Vitamin E acetate. Vitamin E is safe to swallow and use on the skin, but not meant to be inhaled. It can cause what was referred to as popcorn lung, or damage to air sacs in the lungs.

For this reason, the FDA strictly cracked on on safety and vape product ingredients.

Recently, CBP intercepted a shipment of over 165,000 vape products, including several brands of illegal tobacco flavors, at the Minneapolis-St.Paul Port of Entry. They were eventually bound for a retailer in California and other western states.

Get our free mobile app

CBP and FDA said the products were adulterated, meaning they were non-regulated and contained harmful chemicals and banned substances. According to CBP:

"The shipments contained several flavors of unauthorized vaping products including Blue Razz, Iced Lush, Blue Lightning, Gum Mint, Turkish Tobacco, and Classic Tobacco. The Manufacturer’s Suggest Retail Price would have been more than $1.47 million."

Their point of origin was China. The shipment included over 75,000 refill cartridges. The items were handed over to Federal authorities for disposal, the value of the shipment was estimated (retail) at $1.47 million.

This comes after Chicago authorities intercepted nearly 4.7 million e-cigarettes valued at over $85 million, according to CBP.