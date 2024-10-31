Vandals Wreak Havoc on 2 West Richland Parks–Bathrooms Closed

Damage to Bombing Range Complex (City of West Richland Facebook) Damage to Bombing Range Complex (City of West Richland Facebook) loading...

West Richland Officials, as well as Police, are asking for any public tips to help apprehend who did thousands of dollars in damages to 2 parks.

Bathrooms at the newer Heights at Red Mountain Park vandalized

The City of West Richland announced Thursday that the restrooms at one of the city's newest parks will be closed til further notice due to extensive vandalism damage. They did not say when it occurred but it's believed to be very recently. The Heights at Red Mountain Park is one of the city's newest facilities, but now the restrooms will be shut down.

Also, extensive damage was done to some of the playing fields at the Bombing Range Sports Complex. Someone in a vehicle did donuts, leaving some significant gouges in the grass. The City supplied a photo, which we have used, but multiple sets of tire tracks have been found.

According to the City's Facebook page:

"We’re saddened to report recent damage to not only the bathrooms at the Heights at Red Mountain Park, but also to one of the multi-sport soccer fields at the Bombing Range Sports Complex. Residents with any information on the vandalism at the Bombing Range Sports Complex are encouraged to report it by calling the non-emergency police number (509) 628-0333."

Hopefully, the suspects will be caught. The city has not released any information about how much it will cost to repair all the damages.