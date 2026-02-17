Vandals Strike Proposed Sex Offender Group Home in Kennewick

Kennewick Sex Offender home--google street view

Kennewick Police are looking for the person or persons who vandalized the proposed sex offender group home over the Valentine's weekend.

   Someone Egged the Home Repeatedly

News reports, including Apple Valley News, reported someone pelted the home with dozens of eggs, leaving behind empty cardboard trays and eggshells on the roof, walls and windows.

This comes as area residents claim they've had some verbal confrontations with persons associated with the project, which has not taken in boarders yet. Some images were captured in an Apple Valley News YouTube Video showing the house peppered with eggshells.

Eggs on Home--Apple Valley News YouTube still images
Police say are investigating,  citizens say new surveillance cameras appeared around the home over  the last week or so.

   Kennewick City Council expected to Adopt KSD Resolution

The Kennewick School Board unanimously passed a resolution condemning the proposed sexual offender re-entry group home, and this week the Kennewick City Council is expected to also vote on and 'adopt' the proposal.  Resolutions don't carry any legal weight, but are viewed as strong statements for or against policies.

State laws prohibit city or county officials from 'banning' any such sex offender group homes, and WA DSHS and Dept. Corrections do not seek any local input before putting these homes wherever they see fit.

