UW To Sell ‘New’ Beer At Husky Stadium to Support Athlete’s NIL Program

In 2021, the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) completed and launched the NIL, or Name, Image Likeness program. It allows athletes to make money from endorsement or promotional deals they obtain.

UW to sell new special beer at home football games to benefit NIL

According to thehuskyhaul.com, a new special beer will be sold at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium at home games, with profits benefitting Montlake Futures. Red Hook Montlake Gameday Gold Lager is the new beer that will be on sale.

Montlake Futures is the entity that supports and helps operate the UW NIL program. According to the husky haul, it won't be on sale in Seattle-area stores, at least not yet.

UW has had about 200 athletes across its sports programs who have had, or have, an NIL deal.

The highest-paid NCAA non-football NIL deal is LSU gymnast Olivia Dunn, who has 4, and is frequently seen on TV for her clothing lines.