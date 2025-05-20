UW, Tech Experts Warn About Negative Aspects of AI in New Book

Two noted authors have written a book about what they call the "bugaboos" of marketing and promoting Artificial Intelligence.

Book points out negative aspects of AI that are not paid much attention to

According to Geekwire, authors Emily M. Bender, a linguistic professor at UW, and Alex Hanna, director of research at the Distributed AI Research Institute, have written a book called "The AI Con."

The book's website says "How to Fight Big Tech’s Hype and Create the Future We Want"

They say the benefits of AI are widely hyped, but the costs are being played down, and the biggest benefits go to the developers-producers who sell it, and it's being used to justify the downplaying the status of human workers.

They say AI isn't going to take your job, but it will make it worse, using a term we cannot repeat in this story (starts with "sh" and ends with "er"). AI is being imagined to replace many tasks humans are now doing.

Get our free mobile app

AI tech developers and pushers point to what they believe are huge leaps in productivity, but work and economic experts say productivity due to AI is only going to increase by 0.05 percent over the next ten years.

They also point to literary and artistic works that they say are being "pirated" to train AI, and they say language training models may put out information that sounds plausible but is false.

And, they raise issues with algorithms that are race or gender based when they are used in hiring, jail sentencing and which 'groups' in society need more police enforcement emphasis.

The book points out the many incredible prospects for AI, but it needs human oversight and input to control and steer it in the most beneficial direction.

To find out more about this book, click here.

READ More: Now more emotion being integrated on AI