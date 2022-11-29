UW Report Details Hazards of ‘Boosted’ Marijuana in WA State

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Those who utilize recreational pot, they're probably familiar with the term 'dabs.' It's slang for pot products that have a high potency level. So much so, medical officials and researchers are worried about its effects on people.

UW Study says many commercially produced pot products far exceed normal

This fall, the University of Washington School of Medicine released a study that was commissioned by the WA State Healthcare Authority. The study took a look at what effects commercially boosted or enhanced pot products are having on the mental health of users.

Part of the reason is the steady increase in calls to poison control centers, visits to emergency rooms, and other medical issues suffered by pot users, especially younger persons.

The lead on the study, Beatirze Carlini of the UW Addictions, Drug and Alcohol institute, reports that the commercial enhancement of natural THC in pot has been shown to cause some significant issues.

'Normal' natural pot has far lower THC than boosted

Normal natural pot has THC levels anywhere from 10 to 20 percent. THC is the part that makes you feel high. However, Carlini reports in a blog at UW Medicine, newer far more potent products contain 35% or higher amounts of TCH. These high-concentration products are referred to as "dabs" and have the same effect or jolt as taking a shot or more of 190-proof alcohol. According to Carlini's blog:

"The problem increasingly is that novice users of high-potency cannabis concentrates, often called “dabs,” end up on poison-control hotlines or in hospital emergency rooms in the throes of paranoia or panic attacks. Because these products lack labeling about a serving size, users can be unaware that they have consumed a chemically synthesized, mind-bending “hit” equivalent to 190-proof alcohol."

The report also went on to say:

"Existing research indicates that consuming cannabis with increased THC potency heightens a user’s chances of developing a psychotic disorder for life, particularly among young people. “And that research identified high-potency as any cannabis with more than 10% THC,”

Get our free mobile app

The study is being sent to the state, UW officials say their purpose or goal in assembling this data is to "reduce users’ vulnerability to an experience of psychiatric crisis."

To read the entire blog about the report, click here.