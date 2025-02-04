UW Medicine Sheds Light On Recent Spikes in Sudden Infant Deaths

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The University of WA School of Medicine has released information from a new study indicating there could be a number of reasons for increases in Sudden Infant Death rates.

Study includes all forms of sudden death for infants 1 year-old or younger

JAMA Pediatrics is a peer-reviewed medical journal that's published by the American Medical Association. It's oriented toward pediatrics.

New data shows while overall infant deaths are down, cases of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (which includes SIDS) are sharply up since 1999 through 2022.

According to UW overall infant mortality death rates dropped 24 percent dating as far back as 23 years as well. However, the researchers found increases they didn't expect. According to UW:

"What they did not expect were the upward trends for Sudden Unexpected Infant Death or SUID, which includes Sudden Infant Death Syndrome . Sudden unexpected infant death had jumped by 11.8%.

Sudden unexpected infant death is the term used to describe the sudden and unexpected death of an infant under one year old. SUID is an umbrella term that includes deaths with known causes, such as accidents or injuries, and deaths with unknown causes. "

The study also determined the rates jumped especially among certain ethnic groups, and it listed reasons:

"For example, SUID rates for Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander and Black infants were three times higher than that for white infants."

Some of the causes believed to contribute included maternal or parental opioid use, which greatly increases the rate, and tobacco use. They also said misinformation, often shared on social media, about incorrect sleeping positions for infants, contributed to deaths.