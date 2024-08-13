UW Huskies Break Dubious 73-Year-Old College Football Ranking Record

Not since 1951 has this happened and the UW Huskies were the ones to do it.

WA becomes the first team to finish in the top 2 and not be ranked the next season

The last few seasons have been very good for Husky football, but 2024 could be a challenge.

The Huskies, who lost the national championship game to Michigan in January, and finished 2nd overall, were left out of the AP (Associated Press) Top 25 College Football pre-season rankings. The Dawgs are ranked 32nd.

According to numerous experts, the departure of three key players plays a role, says Axios:

(they) "included star wide receiver Rome Odunze, who signed with the Chicago Bears; Heisman finalist quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who went to the Atlanta Falcons; and offensive lineman Troy Fautanu, who now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers."

Head Coach Kevin DeBoer left to take the head coaching job at Alabama, and the Huskies also have a new offensive coordinator. Plus, with the breakup of the PAC-12, UW will now be part of the 16-team BIG 10 and will be facing the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, and others.

It hurts Husky fans to see rival Oregon ranked 3rd in the preseason poll, this will be a challenging season. However, replacing DeBoer is former Arizona Coach Jedd Fisch, who in 3 seasons turned around an awful Arizona program that went 10-3 last year. Plus, through the transfer portal, he brought several of his key players with him.

The Huskies became the first team since 1951 to finish as high as 2nd, then not be ranked in the top 25 the following season. Army accomplished that 'feat' in 1951, back then the polls only ranked the Top 20 teams in the nation.

UW opens its 2024 season in Seattle against Big Sky Conference opponent Weber State on August 30th.