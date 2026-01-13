Mechanic? Big Career Move? USPS Seeking Mechanics in Seattle–Now

The United States Postal Service is looking for immediate mechanical relief.

USPS plans a hiring event January 15th.

According to USPS Communications Specialist Janella Herron, they are seeking automotive mechanics right now, and encouraging interested applicants.

USPS operates the largest non-military fleet in the country, with over 205,000 vehicles, 4,000 service vehicles, and they operate out of 322 maintenance facilities nationwide.

USPS is looking for immediate mechanics for their VMF or Vehicle Maintenance Facility in Seattle. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume or proof of work experience to a hiring event January 15th at the Fremont location of the Seattle Public Library, located at 731 N 35th St. Seattle, WA 98103.

The times for the event will be from 10 AM to 2 PM. Criteria for hiring includes:

"18 years old at the time of appointment

United States citizen, permanent resident, or citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. territory

Able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment

Bring your driver’s license, education history with addresses, employment history for past 7 years, and DD214 if you are a veteran"

For additional details about USPS jobs, hiring and more, click here.