USPS Pushes Dog Bite Awareness Across the US in June

June is National Dog Bite Awareness Month with the United States Postal Service.

USPS releases dog bite figures

Each year, the USPS releases statistics about mail carriers who experience dog attacks or injuries from dogs.

The USPS calls attention to the need for pet owners to make sure their mailbox is in a place away from any dogs, if possible, or that their dog is kept in an area away from the box. While owners know the behaviors of their dogs, letter carriers do not.

Carriers, say USPS Officials, are taught to make a non-threatening rattle of a gate or latch to see if a dog approaches after hearing the noise. They're also taught to never take eyes of a dog, never pet or feed them, and they're taught to use their leg to push a gate or other barrier closed to prevent a dog from escaping.

USPS data lists the top 38 cities with reported dog attacks on carriers. The top 5 are (5-1) Cincinnati with 44, St. Louis MO with 47, Chicago with 57, Houston with 65 and LA with 77. These stats are from 2024.

No WA, OR or Idaho cities are on the list. The top 5 states (5-1) are New York, Illinois, Ohio, Texas and at #1 California.

CA had 701 total reported dog attacks or bites on carriers, 263 more than Texas. The USPS emphasizes if the carrier or Post Office cannot contact the homeowner and a dog or dogs prevent access to the mailbox, deliveries will be suspended TFN.

