USPS Invests $135 Million in WA, Including Pasco Facility

The United States Postal Service has begun a new ten-year Delivering for America plan to improve its operations, and it includes investing $135 million in WA

Pasco Mail Center gets upgrades

Wednesday, Postmaster General and CEO Lewis DeJoy announced the widespread upgrades, designed to improve efficiency, deliverie,s and package movement.

Officials at the Pasco Sorting and Delivering Center displayed some of the upgrades, current and pending. The upgrades are to the facilities, vehicles and improving consumer experiences.

All told, nearly $40 billion is being invested in the USPS nationally. The WA money will be used across the state to purchase new vehicles to replace what Officials say is a rapidly aging fleet; 11 state-of-the-art package sorting machines which will speed up processing; upgrade 98 facilities in the state and build 12 new postal centers, and finally, updating Sorting and Delivering Centers to make it easier and faster for workers to off and on load mail and packages.

According to the USPS:

"The Pasco S&DC event showcased the Postal Service's acquisition of several new vehicles, notably featuring the Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDVs). These vehicles are purpose-built, specifically designed to meet the unique needs of the Postal Service. "

Pasco was one of the locations in WA chosen to showcase the Delivering for America program upgrades.