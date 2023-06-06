USPS Data–Pasco Ranks 3rd in WA for Dogs Biting Mail Carriers

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The United States Postal Service has released its 2022 study numbers, and Pasco is near the top of the list in WA State for dogs biting mail carriers.

10 incidents reported in Pasco in 2022

According to USPS, Spokane and Seattle had 13, Vancouver 2, Bellevue 1, and Tacoma 10. Pasco had 10. This chart shows the dog bite reports for the largest cities in the state.

USPS USPS loading...

These are reported incidents involving an actual bite from a dog on a mail carrier, one that causes some kind of injury.

WA state ranked 11th in the U.S. in dog bites on mail delivery workers, CA led the nation.

Get our free mobile app

The USPS is observing National Dog Bite Awareness Week through June 10th, and they pass on these tips to residents:

"If a carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Some dogs burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to attack visitors. Dog owners should keep the family pet secured.

Parents should remind their children and other family members not to take mail directly from carriers in the presence of the family pet, as the dog may view the person handing mail to a family member as a threatening gesture."

The USPS says it's important to practice safety with dogs and other larger pets concerning mail delivery, if a situation or residence is deemed unsafe by USPS, it could result in delays in mail or package delivery.

Also, according to USPS:

"When a dog attacks a letter carrier, the dog owner could be held liable for all medical expenses, repayment of lost work hours, replacement of the uniform, and other costs, which can become quite expensive for the dog owner."