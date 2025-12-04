Feds Dump 3,000 Trucking Schools, Can No Longer Issue Commercial Driver’s Licenses

On the heels of several fatal trucking disasters involving semis' driven by unqualified and sometimes illegal aliens, the Federal government has announced thousands of schools are 'de-certified.'

USDOT dumps 3,000 schools

According to CDL Life online, the USDOT (US Department of Transportation) announced the removal of these training providers, and says it's part of a major crackdown on illegal trucking schools.

According to CDL Life:

"On Monday, December 1, 2025, USDOT announced that nearly 3,000 CDL training providers were removed from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Training Provider Registry (TPR) for “failing to equip trainees with the Trump Administration’s standards of readiness.”

Another 4,000 providers were issued warnings, and allowed a 'grace' period to come into compliance. The schools that were removed from the Training Provider Registry were found to be guilty of at least one or more of the following violations:

"Falsifying or manipulating training data

Neglecting to meet required curriculum standards, facility conditions, or instructor qualifications

Failing to maintain accurate, complete documentation or refusing to provide records during federal audits or investigations "

The Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) issued statements showing support for the move, and praised the administration for taking "concrete" action to curb the growing serious problem.

In 2024 and this year, a growing number of fatal crashes grabbed national headlines as the drivers were found to be illegals, had not taken legally-mandated training, and some could not even speak English

In 2024 the Zillah Driving School was investigated by authorities for allegedly forging signatures on training and other exam sheets, and in 2025, the Skyline CDL School operating in WA and OR was caught bribing instructors and Officials to issue fraudulent licenses.