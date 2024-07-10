USDA Releases New Guide to Help Detect Heat Stress in Cattle

USDA Releases New Guide to Help Detect Heat Stress in Cattle

Getty Images

The USDA's Meat Animal Research Center has released a new chart that will help ag producers spot signs of heat distress in cattle, often before it reaches a serious stage.

  The new chart is called a "panting scale"

 According to FarmTalkNews.com, the new chart resembles a wind chill chart. The cattle are rated on a scale from 0 to 6, with 0 or 1 being little or no stress, and 6 being near death.  Much of it involves panting or respiratory behavior in the cattle.

 Farm Talk listed the new scale:

 "Score 0: Normal respiration, no sign of heat stress

• Score 1: elevated breathing rate, restless, spend increased time standing

• 2 Score: elevated breathing rate, slight drooling, most animals standing in pen and restless, animals may group together

• 3 Score: elevated breathing rate, excessive drooling or foaming, most animals standing in pen and restless, animals may group together

• 4 Score: elevated breathing rate, open mouth breathing, possible drooling, most animals standing in pen and restless, animals may group together

• 5 Score: elevated breathing rate with pushing from flanks, open mouth breathing with tongue protruding, possible drooling, most animals standing in pen and restless

• 6 Score: open mouth breathing with tongue protruding,breathing is labored, respiration rate may decrease with pushing from flanks while breathing, head down, not necessarily drooling, individual animals may be isolated from herd."

USDA officials also included some information for 'easier' ways to help cool down cattle, that can help prevent them from reaching these elevated stages.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world

From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell

Categories: National News

More From 610 KONA