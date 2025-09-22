USDA Does Away With “Redundant” Household Food Security Reports

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) announced Friday they are immediately doing away with what they called useless and redundant reports.

USDA says the studies waste money and have become politicized will no longer be compiled, and will end immediately.

The USDA says the Household Food Security Reports (HFSR) do not serve any real purpose except to be utilized as a political tool.

In 1995 during the Clinton Administration had the USDA start compiling data about families facing difficulty providing food for their household, hence, food security.

Get our free mobile app

The original purpose was to help provide assistance in establishing adequate levels of assistance for needy families. The USDA hints the premise was 'noble,' but over the years they became redundant and a political tool.

The USDA released a statement saying in part:

"...(the reports) failed to present anything more than subjective, liberal fodder. Trends in the prevalence of food insecurity have remained virtually unchanged, regardless of an over 87% increase in SNAP spending between 2019 - 2023."

USDA says they will continue to prioritize what they called statutory requirements when required, and rely on what they said was a large amount of far more accurate data than the politically-biased food security reports.