USDA Blocks Taxpayer-Funded Solar Projects on ‘Prime’ Farmland

For a number of years, various ag groups and many US Congressional leaders have joined the fight to limit solar farm expansion in the US, especially when what is considered prime or fertile farmland is being used. Now the USDA has issued some of its strongest limits.

No more taxpayer funded solar projects on prime farmland

US Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins announced Tuesday (August 19) taxpayer funds will no longer be used in projects involving removing prime farmland from production. The limits also include a ban on using panels manufactured by US "adversaries" in USDA projects. These rules only apply to Federal, or USDA-related projects or plans.

Get our free mobile app

The adversaries rule is a direct reference to China, who has flooded the US and world solar panel market. But there are growing questions about the reliability and toxicity of the Chinese-made products.

According to the USDA, Tennessee alone has lost 1.2 million acres of farmland over the last 30 years, and the problem is nationwide. Since 2012, solar projects on US farmland have increased 50 percent, and Rollins says that's why the USDA took action.

Specific numbers of how many acres in WA state have been lost are not available, but it's estimated at least 22,000 farmland acres are now occupied by solar projects. Most of them are in Eastern or Central WA.

The Department of Natural Resources has been steadily mapping areas of farmland in the state, and reaching out to landowners about potential projects.

Farmland is negatively affected by solar projects, numerous studies show if a solar project is removed, the land is not likely suitable for ag use anymore. Data from the Institute for Energy Research shows in the Midwest, solar projects are depleting the soil of vital nutrients needed for growing crops.

Illinois House Rep Mike Bost (R) who is one of several dozen Congressional leaders supporting the USDA move, said (according to the USDA):

“We shouldn’t be subsidizing solar projects on prime farmland, that land is too valuable for producing the food and fuel our nation depends on."