USDA Awarding $500M for Wildfire Protection-WA, OR, ID, and CA

The USDA (US Department of Agriculture) announced this week $500 million will be allocated between 21 areas in the west and Pacific NW to help with wildfire issues.

Four of the sites are in WA, OR, and Idaho

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said the funding will go towards improving fire safety through vegetation management, clearing of dead undergrowth and trees, and other methods to minimize the firestorm-type wild and forest fires that have hit the west and PNW the last few years.

The projects will be coordinate through the US Forest Service and other agencies.

The projects include the Mt. Hood Forest area, Nez Perce Clearwater and Lower Salmon area in Idaho, The Klamath River Basin in Oregon, and the Colville National Forest in WA. The rest of the projects are in CA.

Depending on the size and scope of the projects USDA and the Forest Service expect them to be completed anywhere within 2 to 9 years.