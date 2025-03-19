US Marshals, WW County Deputies Searching for Child Rapist
Authorities did not say when the alleged incidents took place, but they are looking for a wanted child rape suspect.
Officials don't have a suspected location yet
The US Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and Walla Walla County Deputies are searching for this 48-year-old suspect in connection with several crimes against children.
Raul Morfin-Diaz is charged with 1st. Degree Child Rape, and 2 counts of 1st. Degree Child Molestation.
The US Marshals' service is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading directly to his location and capture. Currently, his whereabouts are unknown. Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who may have information is urged to call (509)-876-9646. If you wish, all leads can be confidential.
