KPD CAT Team Pounces on Wanted US Marshals Suspect

For a number of weeks this suspect had been able to elude Tri-City area authorities but not anymore.

33-year-old woman captured

Thursday, the Kennewick Police Department's CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, was able to locate and capture 33-year-old Artemisa Sanchez of Kennewick.

She'd been wanted on 2nd Degree Felony charges for Unlawful Imprisonment in Franklin County, and also facing a US Marshals felony illegal weapons charge.

The CAT Team is seen in this KPD photo at the scene of the arrest, and she was located and caught in an apartment complex near 6th and Washington Sreet. She was arrested without incident.

SWAT and the Metro Drug Task Force assisted in the search and the arrest.

