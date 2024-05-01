US Marshals Put Up Reward for Grant County Murder Suspect

The US Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force has announced a sizeable reward leading for information about a murder suspect.

$1,500 reward was offered for information leading to his capture

Christopher Valle-Maciel, 18,, is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Grant County on November 12th of 2023. The charges he is facing are as follows (from the Grant County Sheriff's Office and Moses Lake Police):

"..murder in the 1st degree, two counts of Assault in the 1st degree and Drive-by-shooting in the 1st degree."

He is said to be 5' 7" tall and 113 lbs. He is considered armed and very dangerous and if you happen to see him, call 911 or the US Marshals Communication Service at 1-800-336-0102, Do not approach the suspect, said US Marshals officials.

Get our free mobile app

The shooting occurred in the Montlake Park area of Moses Lake, in the 400 block of Linden Ave. Multiple victims were shot, one of them died.