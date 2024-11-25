US Marshals Offer Reward for Leads on Spokane Shooter

A $750 reward is being offered by the US Marshals Northwest Task Force and Spokane County Deputies and Police for leads on a shooting suspect.

The man shot another man in the stomach on November 17th.

30-year-old Jordan G. Fleming was at the Bigfoot Tavern on North Division St. in Spokane around 1:15 AM when he got into an altercation with another man, someone he knew. Fleming pulled a gun and shot the man in the stomach, then fled the scene in his car.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital and as of the last report, was said to be in serious but stable condition.

US Marshals and Spokane County Detectives say while the incident was not random, and there is no believed threat to the public, Fleming is considered armed and dangerous, and if anyone sees him, do not approach.

If you do, call U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

Authorities did not say where they believe he might have been headed. The Bigfoot is considered an iconic Spokane entity, its claim to fame is being the location where Madonna's video for the song Crazy For You was shot on November 22nd, 1983, for the movie Vision Quest.