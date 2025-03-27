US Marshals Launch Northwest Search for Moses Lake Murder Suspects

When US Marshals get involved, it's a whole new level of serious.

Officials announced manhunt for Moses Lake shooters

March 21st. on Loop Road, five persons in a car were shot at by multiple suspects, a 14-year-old boy died, a 12-year-old and other older persons were hurt, four victims survived but with serious injuries. The Moses Lake PD says none of them had gang or criminal affiliations.

March 24th, Police arrested a juvenile suspect at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, they'd been receiving treatment for a self-inflicted gunshot wound which Officials say was accidental during the drive-by shooting. That teen suspect is facing murder charges.

Now the US Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force has joined the investigation and search, and they're looking for two more suspects.

These two are charged with First Degree Murder and five counts of 1st Degree Assault, Drive-By Shooting, and Felony Possession of a Firearm.

Names and images have not yet been released, but the US Marshals Service says a total of $10K in rewards ($5K per fugitive) is being offered for information leading directly to their apprehension.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call 1-800-336-0102 or you can report leads by clicking here.