US Marshalls Seeking Suspect on Weapons, Drive-By Shooting Counts

An armed and dangerous suspect is being sought in the Spokane area, and possibly Eastern WA, by US Marshals.

The suspect wanted for a drive-by shooting incident near Mead

The US Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, along with Spokane and Pend Oreille County Sheriffs Departments are looking for Frederick Hamburg.

He's wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting incident near Mead, WA north of Spokane, and also 2nd Degree Assault-Suffocation or Strangulation-Domestic Violence counts. Officials did not say when the shooting took place.

Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous, and a $750 reward has been offered for information leading directly to his apprehension.

Get our free mobile app

If anyone happens to see or locate Hamburg, do not contact him but call 911. If anyone has tips or leads to his whereabouts they can be reported by calling 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

All leads can be confidential, if desired.