US Labor Secretary Intervenes in Boeing Machinists’ Strike

The largest aircraft builder in the world now sees the US Labor Secretary meeting with both parties over the machinists' strike.

US Labor Secretary headed to Seattle

US officials have confirmed acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su has flown to Seattle to try to help find a common ground for the company and workers.

A US Labor Spokesman said:

"Acting Secretary Su is meeting with both parties today to assess the situation and encourage both parties to move forward in the bargaining process."

Su has spoken with both sides since the strike began over a month ago, but Labor officials confirm this is her first in-person intervention in the massive strike that has crippled 737 production for the aerospace giant.

No other official statements have been released by the Labor Department.