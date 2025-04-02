US Customs and Border Patrol: US Southern Border Sees Fewest Crossings Ever

Data released by the US Customs and Border Patrol shows March 2025 saw the lowest border crossings ever on the US-Southern border.

Crossings lowest in "history"

CBP says March data showed 7,180 crossings were recorded, compared with monthly totals of an average of 155,000 over the four years.

According to CBP:

"This milestone demonstrates that operational control is becoming a reality — which seemed impossible just a few months ago under the Biden administration — as enforcement measures continue to yield significant results."

Southwest border apprehensions have fallen to 230 a day compared with the previous average of 5,100 per day.

CBP says continued and increased enforcement efforts are beginning to show significant results.