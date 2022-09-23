UPDATE–Murder Warrant Issued for ‘Missing’ Moses Lake Man

The Lincoln County (WA) Sheriff's Office has issued a murder warrant for a Moses Lake man whose wife was found dead in a rural part of the county on Thursday.

Since Monday, we've been following the case of the missing Moses Lake couple, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, and his wife, 53-year-old Theresa Bergman. It began Monday when family notified authorities the two had not returned from Spokane on Sunday.

Charles Bergman and his wife were seen in the Spokane Airport around 12:40 AM, he had apparently gone there to pick her up. Then, they disappeared.

Initial information that Bergman was later seen that day at their apartment in Moses Lake could not be confirmed.

Investigation moved to Lincoln County after cellphone data examined

The Grant County Sheriff's Office earlier this week pinged one of the Bergman's cellphones and its last known location was a remote area in Lincoln County, which is basically between Spokane and Grant. However, a search turned up nothing.

Wife found dead Thursday morning

Theresa Bergman was found around 12:30 PM in Lincoln County about ten miles northwest of Sprague and I-90. Now, the Lincoln County Sheriff has issued this information as of just after 12 Noon Friday:

"A nation-wide extradition arrest warrant has been issued out of Lincoln County Superior Court for Charles Bergman under the suspicion of Murder in the first degree relating to the death of his wife, Theresa Bergman, whose body was discovered in rural Lincoln County on 09/22/22.