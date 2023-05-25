Update–Kennewick Shooting Nets An Arrest, One Injured

KPD KPD loading...

Kennewick Police have updated the shooting incident that occurred at Clearwater and Union on Tuesday afternoon.

One adult in custody, also an injury

Tuesday afternoon, Kennewick Police responded to Clearwater and North Union about gunfire. Initially, they reported (based on witnesses) a teen exited one vehicle and fired at another. A 16-year-old was later arrested and is facing charges. However, now the incident has been revised.

Police now say there were two vehicles involved, no one exited with the car, but they did exchange gunfire near the intersection. One person was hurt and was treated at an area hospital, and KPD says it was gang-related.

Then in another update, police said John Salinas, age 37, was the person injured in the incident. Officers were able to locate Salinas at an apartment in the 5100 block of West Clearwater Ave. Based on the evidence, he was arrested for Drive-By Shooting and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree.

Officers say this is still an open investigation, more details are expected soon.