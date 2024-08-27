‘Unlucky’ Theif Parks Stolen Motorcycle Next to Benton Sheriff Deputy

Maybe it was an oversight, or the suspect didn't think the officer would notice?

Motorcycle theft suspect nailed for no license plate

Monday evening, a Benton County Deputy on patrol who had briefly stopped at a convenience store in East Kennewick noticed when a male suspect rode up on this motorcycle and parked next to them.

Get our free mobile app

The Officer quickly saw the bike had no license plate, and the driver was stopped and detained when he came out of the store. A check of the VIN number revealed it was reported stolen last month.

Bike was missing license plate (BCSO) Bike was missing license plate (BCSO) loading...

The rider, whose name was not released, was also found to have an outstanding arrest warrant and was riding with a revoked driver's license. He's now in the Benton County jail, and the bike will be returned to its rightful owner.