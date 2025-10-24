PA HS to Build Football Stadium On Top Of A…Parking Garage?!?

Using space effectively has driven entities to some pretty out of the box ideas.

PA HS to build a field on top of a new parking garage.

According to sources with the Executive Education Academy Charter School district, their new stadium will be construction on top of a parking garage.

The school needs a new field and they share an easement with the Allentown, PA Lehigh Iron Pigs minor league baseball team, and share a parking lot with them as well. After working out some logistics, a new 300 vehicle one-story garage will be constructed, then a 4,000-square-foot stadium on top of that.

Initially, according to reports, the baseball team was initially not thrilled about giving up space for the stadium, leading to the revolutionary idea. The stadium will seat 4,000 people and will be connected to their high school via a walkway. This is an artists' rendering of the proposed PA field. (courtesy of Executive Education Academy Charter School).

Officials say construction on the garage is set to begin soon, taking about six months, then after that, another six to build the stadium.

This isn't the most unusual though, there's a football field in Alaska that has ocean on both sides, the northernmost field in the world, in Barrow, now called Utqiaġvik, AK.