International Paper Company to Close in Union Gap, 102 Jobs Leaving

International Paper has been around since 1898 when it was started in the northeastern US. Now, they're planning to close their plant in Union Gap.

WARN Alert says 102 jobs will go away

WA Employment Security says IP plans to close their plant in Union Gap, where they make corrugated boxes, pulp and other environmentally-friendly paper products.

Get our free mobile app

Internationally, the company is dividing into two sections, overseas and in North America. They have several locations on the west side, and a box plant in Moses Lake.

The workers at Union Gap will be offered severance packages, and some may be offered positions at other facilities. Layoffs are also planned for CA and Kentucky this year.

Business publications report the company had recorded a 4th quarter loss of $2.38 billion worldwide, spurring the closures and worker reductions. Despite the large number of layoffs, IP is not one of the top 26 employers in the county in terms of the number of workers.