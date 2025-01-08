Underperforming at Microsoft? New Round of Layoffs Planned

Two years ago Microsoft had an all-time high global workforce of 236,748, which was then trimmed by 10,000 in 2023. Now, that number is going to drop more.

The company plans more streamlining layoffs, performance-based.

Seattle-based tech website and digital news leader Geekwire reported Tuesday the layoffs will begin by targeting underperforming workers, or those whose performance has not lived up to company standards.

Microsoft did not reveal how many workers will be let go, but they did release a statement that read in part:

“At Microsoft we focus on high performance talent. We are always working on helping people learn and grow. When people are not performing, we take the appropriate action."

The 10,000 layoffs in 2023 have been followed by a few smaller cuts, including some shedding of jobs following their purchase of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion not long ago.

Geekwire says estimates show the company currently has about 232,800 workers globally, as of the first quarter for 2025 which began in September of last year.

Microsoft did not say how many of the layoffs would happen in WA state.