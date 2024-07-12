This guy decided to go all smiley in his mugshot.

Umatilla County Suspect was convicted on various charges

Going through law enforcement news and stories, we came across this mugshot from the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.

34-year-old Brandon James Linham, of Umatilla, was convicted several charges earlier this week, according to the UCSO:

"Count number 1, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer 811.540(1)(b)(A), Felony Class C, committed on or about 04/15/2024. Conviction is based upon a Guilty Plea on 07/08/2024."

According to UCSO jail records, he had been arrested on April 14th in Hermiston on 4th Degree Assault Charges, and 3rd Degree Theft.

However, it's his booking or mugshot that is getting attention. We looked up various sources and learned that in December of 2021, Oregon stopped publishing or releasing jail-booking photos of persons who'd been arrested. Officials said they wanted to protect the privacy of persons who had been arrested but not yet formally convicted of a crime.

Photos are still released by law enforcement pertaining to news and public awareness information.

Are suspects allowed to smile or 'clown' in photos?

There's no specific law in Oregon prohibiting a suspect from doing what Linham did, most legal firms advise their clients it's not a good idea. Other sources say most people don't smile because they're upset or mad about being arrested and it's not a happy moment.

The prevailing wisdom is as long as their facial expression doesn't hinder law enforcement from using the photo for recognition purposes, they actually can creep people out with poses like this one.