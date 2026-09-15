The Umatilla County Sheriffs' Office and other area agencies have accelerated their search for a vulnerable elderly man, last seen September 8th.

The Man Suffers from Mental Challenges, and More

The USCO released information about 72-year-old Michael Hugh Jones, from Weston, Oregon. He had left his home September 8th, to travel to Pendleton by bus.

Get our free mobile app

Officials said he did return home, but was in the company of a younger unknown male. After returning home, the UCSO reported Jones reportedly left with the other man to "go get dinner."

Jones Has Not Been Since Since

His roomate said Jones suffers from he called an "intellectual delay," and is perhaps overly trusting of others. But, he is also very quick to become angry, and he takes heart medications.

When last seen, he was wearing baggy jeans, a blue shirt, and a white belt. He has white hair, a long grey-white beard and often wears sunglasses.

What About the Mystery Man?

Based on information released by the UCSO, the unknown man who returned with Jones was 6 feet tall, short dark hair, clean-shaven, wearing a t shirt and blue jeans.

Jones was reported missing September 12th by his roommate. The USCO urges anyone who sees him to call Umatilla Dispatch at 541-966-3651. Officials did not indicate if they believe foul play is involved.