A new study released by a New Jersey medical firm indicates there is a best position to sleep in for back pain.

Thousands suffer from back pain

The study was conducted by the award-winning medical professionals at NJ Spine & Orthopedic, by way of Journo Research.

They set out to study back pain, and find the most comfortable position for sleeping if you have it. According to Google search question "how to sleep with back pain" results in 10K worldwide searches every month.

"What causes lower back pain in females?" That question garners 27,000 monthly worldwide searches.

People seeking to relieve back pain generates 18K searches a month for "how to relieve back pain." The number of people worldwide who suffer some sort of back issue could be as high as 540 million.

As for sleeping, it's not front or back.

The study from NJ Spine and Orthopedic indicates the best position, and likely the most comfortable for many, to sleep is on one's side with a pillow between your knees.

Sleeping in the fetal position is another choice. Sleeping on your side helps realign your spine and takes pressure off your disks and back. Sleeping on your stomach is not recommended because it can put pressure on your lower back, due to the curve stress on the lower discs.