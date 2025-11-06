Pierce County Deputies Bust Suspect Using U-Haul to Deal Drugs [VIDEO]

Pierce County Deputies have now released a video of an unusual drug suspect.

The man was arrested for selling drugs out of a U-Haul

Early Saturday morning, around 1 AM, Deputies responded to a location just south of Tacoma near Parkland, about a suspicious U Haul, where a number of people were seen going up to the truck, then leaving a short time later.

Multiple cars were seen driving up, then leaving--which is often a sign of drug trafficking. When Officers approached, they could clearly see drugs and an open alcohol container inside through the window. After informing the driver he couldn't leave due to those factors (probable cause), he refused to exit.

Get our free mobile app

He initially gave Officers a fake name, then when one of the Deputies attempted to break open the window, the driver sped off.

He was quickly pursued and pulled over near the Puyallup Fairgrounds after the vehicle became disabled, and the man was arrested. He's facing multiple felony drug charges in addition to several outstanding 1st Degree warrants.