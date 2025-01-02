U-Haul Migration Data, WA Rebounds to 7th, Idaho 10th.

For a number of years, U-Haul Migration Data has been a barometer of which states are growing in population, and which ones are losing residents.

The southern US trend continues to grow

It's not a fine-tooth-comb study, but the data has mirrored economic growth in many areas.

After several years of being in the bottom ten of 15, WA state has rebounded to 7th for 2024. U-Haul's Migration data tracks the number of one-way rentals coming into each state, along with other moving data. WA was also 7th in 2023, after being far below during COVID. They also configure one-way out moves as well.

The five states that saw the most incoming citizens, or one-way rentals, were South Carolina, followed by Texas, North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee

U-Haul says South Carolina topped the list for the very first time in 2024. CA again topped the list of the least do-it-yourself one-way-in movers for the fifth year in a row, landing 50th. on the list.

Other states that did well included Idaho, which was 10th. while Utah was 9th. Oregon rose a bit, rising to 34th in the 2024 data from 37th in 2023. New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts were also in the bottom five, just above CA.

U-Haul's International President, John "JT" Taylor released a statement that read in part:

“State-to-state transactions from the past year reaffirm customer tendencies that have been pronounced for some time. Migration to the Southeast and Southwest continues as families gauge their cost of living, job opportunities, quality of life and other factors that go into relocating to a new state. Out-migration remains prevalent for a number of markets across the Northeast, Midwest and West Coast — and particularly California"

U-Haul says while this data is not an exact dynamic of economic or business growth, it is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are able to attract new residents.