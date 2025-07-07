Northwest Red Cross&#8211; Type &#8216;O&#8217; Blood Donations Badly Needed

The American Red Cross Pacific Northwest Region says following the July 4 holiday, they're in need of more donations.

  Donors are needed who have Type O blood

The Red Cross said the holiday added to the donation challenges, and they want to make sure supplies stay steady for the rest of the summer, when demands are higher.

There are 2 types of Type 'O' blood, O-positive, which is the most common and O-negative, which is found in only about 2 percent of persons.

O-positive is one of the most 'useful' blood types, because people with it can receive transfusions from O-positive and O-negative persons, and their blood can be donated to A-plus, B-plus, and AB-plus persons. Overall, there are 8 different blood types.

  There are five locations between Richland and Kennewick where people can donate blood to the Red Cross, and there are five also in Walla Walla. 

