One person is in a Tri-City hospital with life-threatening injuries following crash Tuesday evening.

Crash occurred on North Steptoe

Around 5:26 PM Kennewick Police and EMS responded to a location on North Steptoe Street, near the entrance to Santiago Sunset View Estates.

Officers said a 2019 Honda Civic was headed north, and attempting to turn left, or west, into the mobile home park. The second vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Journey, was headed south and attempted to miss the Honda. Two vehicles collided with the Honda sustaining heavy front end damage.

Two people in the Honda were sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital, one of the persons has life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

KPD says drugs or alcohol were not a factor, the investigation continues.