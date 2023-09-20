Two Sent to Hospitals After Kennewick Crash Tuesday Evening

Two Sent to Hospitals After Kennewick Crash Tuesday Evening

Area of crash in Kennewick (google street view)

 

One  person is in a Tri-City hospital with  life-threatening injuries following crash Tuesday evening.

Crash occurred on North Steptoe

Around 5:26 PM Kennewick Police and EMS responded to a location on North Steptoe Street, near the entrance to Santiago Sunset  View Estates.

Officers said a 2019 Honda Civic was headed north, and attempting  to turn left, or west, into the mobile home park. The second vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Journey, was headed  south and attempted to miss the Honda.  Two vehicles collided with the Honda sustaining  heavy front end damage.

 

Two people in the Honda were sustained injuries and were taken to the  hospital, one of the persons has life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

KPD says drugs or alcohol were  not a factor, the  investigation continues.

