Two Men Jailed Over Kittitas County Sex Trafficking Ring

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office (Ellensburg) says two men have been arrested in connection with a sex trafficking ring.

The two men intended to profit from the women's activities

The KCSO says Othello and Ellensburg Police assisted in the two-day operation, rounding up suspects and learned one of the men, age 35, was from Kent, WA. The other suspect was a 34-year-old man from Cle Elum.

According to the KCSO:

"Evidence indicated that the two men knowingly transported women to perform sex work and intended to profit from the women’s acts. Investigation into these felony charges continues."

Arrangements were made with area aid groups to ensure the female victims would receive the help they need. The investigation continues, and more arrests could result.