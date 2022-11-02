Two Juveniles Arrested for Fatal Moses Lake Shooting

Area where fatal shooting took place (Google street view Moses Lake) Area where fatal shooting took place (Google street view Moses Lake) loading...

Following a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning, two juveniles are in custody for the crime, said the Grant County Sheriff's Department.

20-year-old fatally shot around 6 AM Sunday morning

Grant County Deputies were called to a location in the 3000 block of Road H NE, which is on the west edge of town. They found a 17-year-old male who had been shot and a 20-year-old male who also had been shot several times and died at the scene.

At the time the GCSO said this was not related to another shooting in town earlier in the week, nor was it gang-related. They did say the incident was targeted toward the two.

Now, a pair of 16-year-old juvenile males are in custody. One was arrested early Monday, the other one turned themselves in.

According to the GCSO:

"Both suspects are charged with first-degree murder and first-degree assault, as well as theft of a firearm. The firearm used in the murder has been recovered."

The investigation continues.