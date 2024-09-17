‘Trusted Traveler’ Program Member Busted With 67 lbs. of Coke in Arizona

CBP drug bust ( US CBP) CBP drug bust ( US CBP) loading...

SENTRI is a Federal program that allows travelers expedited screenings and examinations when traveling in and out of the U.S. The Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection allows for "expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States." (US CBP)

They are known as Trusted Travelers. Only in this case, a program member was the center of a big drug bust.

Woman arrested in Arizona with 67 lbs. of cocaine in her car

Around 4:45 AM Sunday morning, US Customs and Border Patrol agents at the San Luis Port of entry in Arizona decided further inspection of a woman's Toyota SUV was warranted. The 59-year-old driver was a member of the Trusted Traveler program, but soon became a suspect.

Using infrared scanners they detected anomalies in the back seat, and then a nearby drug dog alerted on the vehicle. After removing the back seat and some body panels, they found 67.64 lbs. of packaged cocaine.

The street value of the drugs was over $722,000. The woman was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. It appears the woman's use of the Trusted Traveler program to smuggle drugs is disturbing, according to CBP, applicants are highly screened:

"All SENTRI applicants undergo a rigorous background check, provide biometric information including fingerprints, and an in-person interview as part of the approval process."