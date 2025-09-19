Somebody Dumped Their Truck Into West Richland Canal

The search continues for the owner-driver of this pickup truck, after it plowed into a main feeder irrigation canal.

The truck was reported in the canal overnight Wed into Thursday

Benton County Deputies were called to an area near Canal Drive and North Pederson Road about a crash, and when they arrived, they found this red pickup in the water. The location is north of West Richland.

No one was inside, however. Deputies searched the nearby area, but despite help from a West Richland PD drone, they did not find the driver.

Officers had found a set of fresh 'wet' footprints leading away from the area, but they ended without finding the driver.

The truck was safely removed from the canal, it's likely sooner or later the driver will need to reach out and retrieve their vehicle. The investigation continues.