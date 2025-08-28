Ferguson Sends Mixed Messaging to Tribes on WA Solar Project

WA Governor Bob Ferguson appears to be 'eager' to sign off an another green energy project, but at the same time is asking for more input from Native American tribes.

Major solar project could pose obstacles for Native Tribes

Gov. Ferguson turned down a proposal passed to him from the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council for a 1,326 acre solar project in south central WA. Carriger Solar is the name of the site.

However, according to the WA State Standard, Ferguson appears to be eager to sign off but wants more input from Native Tribes, including the Yakama Nation Tribal Council. This follows input from the Tribe that there was, in their view, a lack of true discussion and listening by the project's leaders, Cypress Creek Renewables of Santa Monica, California and state officials.

There's also been significant pushback from Klickitat County. All 3 county commissioners voted against it, and officials say most of the county doesn't want the project. They don't want it because of the damage to acreage and farmland, it's too close to residential or living areas, and increased fire danger due to proposed battery storage.

However, Ferguson has expressed a strong interest in signing an updated proposal-agreement from EFSEC by October 21st.

Gov. Inslee attempted to ramrod the Horse Heaven Hills Windfarm south of Kennnwick by overturning EFSEC's recommendations that would have cut the project by half.

The Native Tribes are concerned about potential impacts to native lands and sensitive cultural areas.