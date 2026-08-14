This situation has been simmering and brewing since 2019, when the Colville Tribe purchased land northeast of Pasco, for the purposes of building a tribal casino. Now, could one be coming to TRAC? A flurry of recent, fast-moving developments have occurred.

Franklin County Open to Idea of Flipping HAPO Center into Casino

Multiple sources, including Apple Valley News, reported on the 165 acre Colville development, recently tribal officials presented the City of Pasco with designs of what it would look like.

But now, some friction is developing between the Colville and Yakama Nations, over a more recent proposal to turn the HAPO Center at TRAC into a Yakama Tribal Casino.

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Yakama leaders have objected to the Colville proposal, citing it infringes on their native cultural lands and territory. And now, Franklin County appears to be OK with a proposed casino that would "replace" the HAPO Center at TRAC.

A Yakama Tribal Media Source Says Franklin County is Receptive

The Yakama Nation Review is one of several media outlets operated by the Tribe, including a radio station, the Review newsletter and other outreach efforts. Writer Ronnie Washines posted on their Facebook page this week that August 4th, Franklin County sent a representative to meet with Yakama leaders about the casino idea.

According to the Review:

"Franklin County Administrator Brian R. Dansel told the tribal council that the county is willing to enter into a partnership with the Yakama Nation to turn its HAPO Center into a tribal casino."

County Has Not Responded to City Officer to Buy the Six Softball Fiels at TRAC?

After a 30-year agreement to operate the adjacent Road 68 sports complex ended, which contains six softball-multipurpose fields, the County voted to take control of that facility. Currently, the City has offered a nearly $15 million dollar package to buy the six fields and keep them for athletic purposes.

However, a City of Pasco source who is very close to the situation said they have not formally heard a response from the County about this field purchase proposal.

It is not clear at this time if a tribal casino at TRAC would affect the Pasco Athletic Fields across the parking lot.

Design Plans Already Created for Casino? Artist Renderings?

The TRAC complex includes an ice rink, which is still utilized, and RV Parking. The Yakama Review included in their post an artist's rendering of what a Tribal Casino would look like if developed at the HAPO Center, but the image does not include or show any proposed changes to the athletic complex just to the west. This image is from the Yakama Nation Review of the proposed casino plan:

Yakama Nation Review Facebook Yakama Nation Review Facebook

Citizens 'Howl' on Social Media About Possible Loss of Fields?

This proposal is still relatively new, and it NOT dominating public discussion---yet. But many of those who have been following it have made it clear they do NOT want any changes or removal of the six softball fields. TRAC has been, and continues to be, a huge resource for both softball and baseball tournaments in the Mid-Columbia.

Besides Columbia Playfields, Lawrence Scott Park, and the Southridge Sports Complex, TRAC comprises at least 25 percent of available tournament field space.

And until the new multi-purpose field at Pasco HS is finished, Field 6 is still the home for the Pasco HS softball team. We have reached out to a few leaders for more clarity on this, the story continues to develop.