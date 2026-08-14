Could HAPO Center at TRAC Become a Yakama Tribal Casino? Here’s the Latest
This situation has been simmering and brewing since 2019, when the Colville Tribe purchased land northeast of Pasco, for the purposes of building a tribal casino. Now, could one be coming to TRAC? A flurry of recent, fast-moving developments have occurred.
Franklin County Open to Idea of Flipping HAPO Center into Casino
Multiple sources, including Apple Valley News, reported on the 165 acre Colville development, recently tribal officials presented the City of Pasco with designs of what it would look like.
But now, some friction is developing between the Colville and Yakama Nations, over a more recent proposal to turn the HAPO Center at TRAC into a Yakama Tribal Casino.
Yakama leaders have objected to the Colville proposal, citing it infringes on their native cultural lands and territory. And now, Franklin County appears to be OK with a proposed casino that would "replace" the HAPO Center at TRAC.
A Yakama Tribal Media Source Says Franklin County is Receptive
The Yakama Nation Review is one of several media outlets operated by the Tribe, including a radio station, the Review newsletter and other outreach efforts. Writer Ronnie Washines posted on their Facebook page this week that August 4th, Franklin County sent a representative to meet with Yakama leaders about the casino idea.
According to the Review:
County Has Not Responded to City Officer to Buy the Six Softball Fiels at TRAC?
Design Plans Already Created for Casino? Artist Renderings?
Citizens 'Howl' on Social Media About Possible Loss of Fields?
This proposal is still relatively new, and it NOT dominating public discussion---yet. But many of those who have been following it have made it clear they do NOT want any changes or removal of the six softball fields. TRAC has been, and continues to be, a huge resource for both softball and baseball tournaments in the Mid-Columbia.
Besides Columbia Playfields, Lawrence Scott Park, and the Southridge Sports Complex, TRAC comprises at least 25 percent of available tournament field space.
And until the new multi-purpose field at Pasco HS is finished, Field 6 is still the home for the Pasco HS softball team. We have reached out to a few leaders for more clarity on this, the story continues to develop.
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Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa