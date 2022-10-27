Tri City Rush Indoor Football Team ‘Forced Out’ at HAPO-TRAC

Fresh off winning the AWFC (American West Football Conference) championship, the Tri-City Rush Indoor football team received a stunning piece of news on Thursday, Oct. 27th.

Rush is squeezed out of their home at HAPO Center at TRAC.

In a message on their Facebook page from Owner-Head Coach Brandon Tate, the Rush announced that they have lost the use of the HAPO Center at TRAC as their home field for the upcoming season.

According to the Rush, one of their partners, Clubhouse Sports Academy of Pasco, has signed a two-year lease with the City of Pasco/Franklin County to use the large arena where the games were played. It's the area to the left when you enter the HAPO Center (formerly the dirt floor where monster trucks and rodeos were held).

TC Rush (TC rush facebook page)

According to the Rush:

"Clubhouse sports who had initially agreed to partner with the Rush for future seasons and activities has now decided they do not want the Rush to use the HAPO Center arena."

Clubhouse Sports has information on its website about their coming future expansion at HAPO Center at TRAC, indicating that soon there will be indoor baseball and softball fields, soccer, and increased training space. They say on their site they will soon be the largest indoor training site in WA state. However, as for indoor softball and baseball game playing ability, the NW Sports Hub in Centralia is the biggest. It can accommodate 4 baseball or softball fields with half-sized outfields.

The exact partnership-relationship between the two businesses was not specified in the Rush news release. A picture on the Clubhouse Sports website shows the football interior at HAPO-TRAC. A search of the Clubhouse website does not show any upcoming booked events that we could find, most of the information tabs simply show "coming soon" when you click on them.

The Rush went on to say:

"So at this time the Rush do not have a home. We have reached out to the Toyota Center but due to past histories with the AWFC they will not rent us use to the facility while we are scheduled to play in the AWFC and joining another league is just not feasible for us at this time."

They have reached out to the Yakima Sun Dome about the possibility of holding their games there. After only two years, the Rush has become the most successful AWFC franchise in the young league. The AWFC last season had 6 teams from WA, OR, and Idaho, one from Nevada, and two from California.

The Rush won the championship in only their second year of existence. They averaged several hundred fans per game, despite somewhat limited seating at HAPO-TRAC.