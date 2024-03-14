Tri-City Man Gets Prison Term For Child Porn, Release Violations

A 54-year-old Tri City man will spend 6 and a half years in Federal prison after pleading guilty to various child porn charges.

Man also violated terms of pre-sentencing release

Larry Jay Halls was first investigated in Februaryof 2021 after investigators were able to link Hall's computer to a large amount of pictures and child porn videos.

All in all, investigators who searched his home in March of that year found evidence of 10K such pictures, and 600 videos. According to the US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA:

"When Halls was interviewed by investigators, he admitted to downloading files depicting the sexual abuse of children as early as 2018. Furthermore, Halls told investigators he had looked at such files twice the day before the search warrant was executed and that he had developed a sexual interest in children."

The US Attorney's Office also said after Hall was out on pre-sentencing release:

"Halls violated specific court ordered conditions designed to keep the community, and specifically, children within the community, safe. In July of 2023, despite a prohibition on loitering within 500 feet of any playground, park, athletic field or facility, Halls went to a miniature golf facility, a location frequented by children. Later that month, Halls left his home without approval from the United States Probation Office and went to a gas station directly across from an athletic field. During the same timeframe, Halls traveled to an unknown residence and apartment complex in violation of his monitoring requirements."

He is also to make $12,000 in restitution, and 10 years of supervised probation.